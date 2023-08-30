Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Pulled Back Slightly on Wednesday

Silver Price Forecast Video for 31.08.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has enjoyed a huge run higher over the last couple of weeks, and now it looks like we are struggling to break out above the $25 region. That does make a certain amount of sense, due to the fact that the market has continued to see a lot of momentum but may have gotten way too far ahead of itself. Further exacerbating the situation is going to be the fact that late in the day we have the GDP numbers, and of course the ADP Non-Farm Payroll announcement.

The $24.50 level is an area underneath it should offer a significant amount of support, and if we were to break down below there, then it opens up the possibility of a move down to the 50-Day EMA. That’s an area that I think we are to continue to attract a lot of attention as it typically does. That being said though, keep in mind that silver is getting a bit of a boost from the US dollar weakening against several different currencies, therefore I think you have to look at this through the prism of the negative correlation between the greenback and silver. Furthermore, we have seen the Consumer Confidence and the JOLTS numbers come out weaker than anticipated, so people were already starting to suggest that perhaps the Federal Reserve can loosen its monetary policy a bit, which of course would be good for precious metals as a US dollar loses strength. That being said, we have a couple of things to pay attention to.

The GDP numbers could turn everything around late in the day, and needless to say, the Non-Farm Payroll announcement on Friday certainly would have its say as well. After all, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of volatility, so a pullback is potentially coming. On the other hand, if we can break above the $25.50 level, then we could go much higher, perhaps reaching the $26.50 level of bone, which was the major high that we hit back in May. Whether or not we can get there remains to be seen, but the next couple of days could give us an idea as to how long that could take.

