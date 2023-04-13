Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Continue to Shoot Straight Up in the Air

Silver Price Forecast Video for 14.04.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver markets have shot straight up in the air during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of money flow into the precious metals in a bid to protect wealth. Quite frankly, the US dollar getting eviscerated during the session also helps, and therefore I think a lot of people will be piling into not only gold, but silver, as it is considered to be “2nd fiddle.” Keep in mind though that thesilver marketis highly sensitive to industrial demand, so that is most certainly something that can have a significant influence. With this, I think we’ve got a situation where the market will continue to see a lot of noise, but a pullback is necessary to get involved.

Keep in mind also that the $26 level has been major resistance previously, and therefore breaking above that would set a huge buying frenzy and motion. However, we have gotten here a bit too quick, so I think at this point in time you’ve got a scenario where you are probably going to see a lot of noise more than anything else, but definitely quite a bit of upward momentum. Look at pullbacks as potential buying opportunities, and even though industrial demand may slump, the simple fact that the US dollar is losing strength will probably continue to push this market much higher, as it is so sensitive to the US Dollar Index, and has such a huge negative correlation between the 2 markets. The $25 level underneath should be significant support, both from a structural standpoint and of course psychological as well.

I have no interest in shorting silver, despite the fact that it’s so clearly overbought. Ultimately, I think this is a scenario where you need to look at this through the prism of trying to find value, and simply taking advantage of it. If we are truly heading into some type of financial crisis, it’s worth noting that silver almost hit $50 the last time we had one, and there’s not a lot to suggest that he cannot do it again, but again, you don’t necessarily want to chase the trade all the way up at this level.

