Silver Price Forecast – Silver Market Continues to Slump

Silver Price Forecast Video for 11.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Friday brought about a notable dip in the silver market, leaving traders in a state of uncertainty as they endeavor to discern the market’s direction. Currently, silver is skirting perilously close to the lower boundary of a range that it has occupied for an extended period. At $22.50, there exists a significant support level, and the possibility of descending to that mark cannot be discounted. Evidently, silver required a respite, but it appears hesitant to initiate a substantial move at this juncture.

Should the $22 threshold falter, prospects could deteriorate further, potentially precipitating a descent to the $20 level if the prevailing negative sentiment persists. Chart analysis indicates a protracted back-and-forth pattern that has persisted for several months, signaling an entrenched range-bound scenario. This phenomenon is characteristic of markets in the process of accumulating positions in anticipation of the forthcoming fall season and the colder months that lie ahead. It’s a cyclical occurrence, repeating year after year.

In the event of a reversal, surmounting Thursday’s session high could herald an ascent towards recent peaks. However, a considerable obstacle looms at the $25.50 mark, which has historically proven to be a formidable barrier for silver. Overcoming this obstacle may pave the way for a potential climb to $26.50. However, several crucial factors warrant close observation. Firstly, the trajectory of the US dollar holds sway, given the historically inverse relationship between silver prices and the dollar’s strength. Additionally, the outlook for industrial demand remains uncertain, particularly in light of discussions surrounding initiatives like the “green new deal.” Lastly, interest rates warrant vigilance, as higher rates have the potential to diminish the allure of precious metals like silver.

In summary, thesilver marketexperienced a downturn, leaving traders in a quandary about its future trajectory. While a descent to $22.50 is plausible, the market has been ensnared in a recurring range-bound cycle for an extended period. The prospect of breaking past $25.50 presents an opportunity for improvement, contingent on factors such as the US dollar’s performance, industrial demand, and interest rates. For the time being, it appears that silver will persist in its familiar range, a pattern that has endured since May of this year. Consequently, a watchful eye on these key indicators is advised as traders navigate the ebb and flow of this enduring market trend.

