Silver Price Forecast – Silver Hovering at Highs

Silver Price Forecast Video for 07.04.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver markets pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Thursday, to test the $25 level for support. So far, silver has been able to hang onto it, so that’s a positive sign. That being said, the market has also seen a lot of noisy behavior recently, so it’s possible that we need this little bit of a pullback in order to get things right for a bigger move. Keep in mind that Friday is Good Friday, so liquidity will be an issue and of course we have the jobs number coming out on Friday while most traders will be involved. In other words, it’s probably asking a lot to throw a lot of money into the market right now, as it would essentially be gambling.

The fact that we are hanging around in this area is a relatively strong sign though, and something that should probably not be overlooked. Ultimately, I think this is a scenario where we continue to see a lot of back and forth with the $25 level being a bit of a magnet for price. Historically speaking, the $25 level has been important multiple times, so it makes sense that we are taking a bit of a breather after the impulsive move in this general vicinity. Whether or not that remains the case going forward will have to be seen later, but if we do break down from here the $24 level will almost certainly offer a bit of support as well, and then of course the $23.50 level.

While I can make an argument for silver pulling back, I don’t necessarily want to be a seller of silver. Any pullback will more likely than not entice more people into the market and get them looking to pick up “cheap silver” if they are given the opportunity. To the upside, if we can break above the $25.50 level, then it’s possible that we could go looking to the $26 level, but I think it’s going to take a significant amount of effort to make that happen, and I don’t know that it happens in the short term. Quite frankly, working off some of the excess profit in this market might not necessarily be a bad thing.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.