Silver Price Forecast – Silver Has Rough Close to the Week

Silver Price Forecast Video for 08.05.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has been very negative during the trading session on Friday after initially making a fresh, new high, showing signs of even more extreme volatility than we have seen as of late. Ultimately, there are buyers underneath and we’ve already seen them try to come in and pick up the market so the uptrend is very much intact, despite the fact that the candlestick for Friday was quite brutal. With that being the case, I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we see an attempt to break out to the upside, perhaps even reaching the $27 level.

Underneath, the $25 level is a crucial area of support, and of course has a lot of psychology attached to it. With that being the case, I think you’ve got a situation where buyers will come in and pick up silver every time it dips, right along with its cousin, gold. After all, the US dollar is in a bit of trouble and there are a lot of concerns when it comes to the overall global economy. That being said, one of the reasons silver will be much more volatile than gold is the fact that it is also an industrial metal, so you should keep that in mind.

The main driver at the moment seems to be wealth preservation though, so at this point conversations about things like renewable energy, electronics, etc. will probably take a backseat. Furthermore, traders around the world do not believe the Federal Reserve is going to stay tight for anywhere near as long as they said they have, and quite frankly with last year’s debacle of “transitory inflation” coming out of the Federal Reserve it’s hard to take them seriously.

Ultimately, the $25 level is supported, but we also have the 50-Day EMA near the $24.32 level rising toward that area, and then of course the $24 level was a bit of a magnet for price action recently, and I think we have a scenario where it eventually would offer a floor in the market, assuming that we could even get that low. Expect more volatility but more of a “buy on the dip” mentality coming through.

