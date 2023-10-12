Silver Price Forecast – Silver Gives Up Early Gain

Silver Price Forecast Video for 13.10.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver started to rally early during the trading session on Thursday, but found a little bit of resistance above, which makes quite a bit of sense from a technical analysis standpoint, as we are approaching the crucial $22.50 region. Furthermore, the CPI number came out quite a bit hotter than anticipated in the United States, and it does suggest that perhaps the Federal Reserve will have to stay tighter for longer. This is what they’ve been saying all along, but occasionally Wall Street and other places like Canary Wharf need to be reminded of this.

Underneath, I see the $22 level as a significant support level, and therefore, I think you have a situation where the market is going to probably see some buyers stepping in for that reason. If we break down below the $22 level, then it’s likely that we drop down to the $21 level which is where we had bounced from to begin with. Ultimately, the market certainly has had a nice rally, but after that massive selloff it had previously, one would assume that sooner or later the sellers reappear. That being said, if we were to take out the $22 level, then we might have the possibility of the market going higher. The 50-Day EMA is just above there and waiting to cause some issues as well. I think it is only a matter of time before the sellers overtake, but if we were to go beyond the 50-Day EMA, then it does open up the possibility of a complete reversal. Having said that, I would not hold my breath.

The US dollar of course has a negative correlation to silver, and we also have the interest rates in America causing downward pressure on silver as well. With this, I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we revisit those lower levels. If we give up $21 to the downside, that could be really ugly, perhaps sending the market all the way down to the $20 level. Regardless, I think we have a lot of choppy volatility to deal with, so make sure you are reasonable with your position size as silver can be quite expensive if you are wrong.

