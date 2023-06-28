Silver Price Forecast – Silver Finds Buyers on the Dip

Silver Price Forecast Video for 29.06.23

Silver fell a bit during the day on Wednesday but found buyers near the $22.50 level to turn things around and reach the 200-Day EMA. The 200-Day EMA is an area where a lot of people need to pay close attention because it is such a widely followed technical analysis signal. If we can break above there, I think silver has a real shot at trying to get to the 50-Day EMA, which is currently just below the $24 level. The $24 level has been resistant previously, so it makes a decent target.

Underneath, the $22 level has offered a significant amount of support, and I do think that’s the gateway to much deeper selling pressure. At that point, the market goes down to the $20 level. The $20 level has been important in the past as it was where we launched to begin with. At that point, it would be a complete “round-trip” for the trend. I don’t necessarily think that’s going to be the case, but it is something that we need to be aware of. Furthermore, you would probably have the US dollar taking off at that point as it would probably work against the value of silver, although it does not necessarily have to. The negative correlation is something that is common, but it’s not 100%.

All things being equal, I think you will continue to see a lot of volatility in this market. Therefore it’s worth knowing that you need to keep your position size reasonable, as the market has a propensity to be very noisy. Remember, silver is not like gold, it’s a much thinner contract and a much bigger one at that. Because of this, you have bigger movements with less effort. Nonetheless, it looks like we are trying to turn things around, but it is going to be very noisy and of course this is something that you need to pay close attention to so therefore you need to protect your account. Position sizing is everything when it comes to thesilver market as it is so dangerous at times, but the nice thing about silver is that when it starts to trend, it really pays off.

