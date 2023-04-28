Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Watch the Pennant Formation in a Sideways Grind

Silver Price Forecast Video for 01.05.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

The psychological $25 level will undoubtedly draw significant attention, and it’s no surprise that the market pulled back after rapidly reaching $26.

However, there are plenty of buyers waiting in the wings, and it’s just a matter of time before value hunters return to the market. The 50-Day EMA is approaching the $24 level, which should help keep the market afloat as it’s also the consolidation area from winter. Additionally, wealth preservation remains a significant theme, and silver presents itself as a potential solution.

It’s only when the market falls below the $23 level that a sell-off would be on the cards. Even then, investors must keep an eye on the 200-Day EMA, as anything below that could trigger a significant sell-off. The market is likely to remain volatile, making it crucial to be cautious about investing large amounts of money at once. Instead, buying dips and trimming positions as the market rallies is a wise approach to investing in silver.

If the market breaks above the $26 level, it could very well reach the $27.50 level, and anything above that may open up the possibility of a move to the $30 level. All things considered, the market remains bullish, and investors must seek out value and capitalize on it as it presents itself in thesilver market

Investors should keep a watchful eye on various factors that could influence thesilver market such as the strength of the US dollar, geopolitical tensions, and global economic conditions. These factors could have a significant impact on silver prices, making it vital for investors to stay informed and make informed investment decisions.

At the end of the day, thesilver marketexperienced a back-and-forth trading session on Friday, with investors eagerly waiting for momentum to push prices higher. The psychological $25 level will undoubtedly draw significant attention, and the 50-Day EMA approaching the $24 level should keep the market afloat. Wealth preservation remains a significant theme, and silver presents itself as a potential solution. Investors must remain cautious and take advantage of dips as the market rallies and stay informed about factors that may influence the market to make informed decisions, most namely the Fed meeting on Wednesday.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.