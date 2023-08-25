Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Wait for Clarity

Silver Price Forecast Video for 28.08.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver experienced a slight decline during Friday’s trading session, seemingly due to profit-taking activity that has initiated. This response appears rational, considering the impending Jackson Hole Symposium, where a series of speeches scheduled for Friday holds the potential to exert substantial influence on market dynamics. It’s important to acknowledge that the market impact of Jerome Powell’s position is significant, and the prospect of a hawkish approach from him raises genuine concerns. Given the current price’s position near the upper limit of a broader range within a longer-term consolidation phase, a moderate pullback seems reasonable. However, it’s worth noting that historical patterns indicate possible recovery later, making the current situation somewhat tumultuous.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average emerges as a potential support level, contributing to a temporary pause in the market’s trajectory. This breather could allow the market to reposition itself. In the event of a breach below the 50-Day EMA, the market may gravitate toward the 200-Day EMA, a pivotal technical indicator of considerable significance. In an extreme case, a breach beyond this point could potentially trigger a decline toward the $22 level. While this outcome might not be the most likely, it is a factor that requires attention.

Furthermore, the interplay between thesilver marketand the US dollar is notable, particularly given the negative correlation between the two. With Jerome Powell’s speeches on the horizon, it’s expected that the US dollar will undergo significant fluctuations in the next 24 hours. Consequently, traders already involved in the silver trade might opt to secure profits, while those yet to enter the market could find it prudent to delay decisions until the beginning of the next week. Given the anticipated surge in market volatility, exercising caution is highly recommended, especially since silver inherently experiences more pronounced price swings compared to other assets.

In conclusion, thesilver markets slight retreat in Thursday’s trading session aligns with profit-taking actions. This response is logical, given the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium and the crucial speeches it will feature. Jerome Powell’s potential influence and the proximity of the current price to a significant range apex make a modest pullback sensible. The 50-Day EMA stands as a potential support point, affording the market a pause for recalibration. While the 200-Day EMA holds importance, a breach could signal further declines. The inverse connection between silver and the US dollar underscores the significance of Jerome Powell’s speeches, potentially amplifying the dollar’s volatility. Therefore, exercising prudence and potentially delaying actions until after the weekend’s market fluctuations is a judicious approach. Given the intrinsic volatility of silver, remaining vigilant is paramount.

