Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Threaten a Move to the Upside

Silver Price Forecast Video for 20.11.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver rallied significantly during the early hours on Friday, as we continue to see precious metals get a bit of a bid. Silver is trying to break out at this point and run toward the $25 level above. Keep in mind that silver is going to have a bit of a bid due to the geopolitical concerns out there and people are trying to protect their wealth. Furthermore, we need to pay close attention to the interest rate markets in the United States, which continue to drift a bit lower with yields, and that does help silver as well.

Ultimately, pullbacks at this point in time probably get bought into, but we also have to keep in mind that silver is highly sensitive to the industrial demand for the metal, as it is not just the precious metal, but it is a significant industrial one as well, especially when you start talking about green technologies.

Underneath, the 200-Day EMA would be massive support, but we would have to wipe out the Thursday and Wednesday candlesticks in order to reach it, and I think that would be your short-term “floor in the market.” As long as we stay above there, it’s likely that the market will continue to go higher and therefore I think pullbacks will end up offering buying opportunities that you can take advantage of. This will be especially true if the US dollar starts to shrink even further, because of course thesilver marketis priced in those very same US dollars.

Ultimately, I think silver probably goes looking to the $25 level, possibly even the $25.50 level. Anything above there, the market should go higher, and kick off a major “FOMO trade.” In general, this is a situation that continues to be very noisy, and of course silver is a situation where the contract is very difficult to hang onto with a huge position. Keep your position size reasonable, it’s the only thing that we can do to protect ourselves in this type of environment. It would not surprise me at all to see a bit of a pullback, but I also would expect to see buyers underneath.

