Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to See Volatility

Silver has shown itself to be very noisy, as we continue to see a lot of volatility. All things being equal, this is a market that I think will continue to attract a lot of attention, and I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before we go higher. After all, interest rates are dropping in the United States, and that has a major influence on what happens with the precious metals markets. On the upside, the $24.50 level has offered a little bit of resistance over the last couple of trading sessions, but ultimately, I think there is enough support underneath to keep this market afloat.

Now that the Federal Reserve is starting to show signs of cutting interest rates in 2024, that should continue to lift silver overall, as it is a highly sensitive commodity to interest rates. Remember, not only is it a precious metal, but it is also an industrial one. This means that lowering interest rates should spur on more economic activity, and as a result it could very well spur on the demand for silver through industrial usage.

Underneath, we have the 50-Day EMA near the $23.50 level that is rising toward the most recent price action, and it could offer a bit of a support barrier. If we were to turn around and break above the $24.50 level, then it opens up an attack on the possible ceiling in the market at the $26 level, an area that has been very difficult to get above multiple times recently. Nonetheless, I do think that is the longer-term target and I think it will be more or less a grind to the upside. Short-term pullbacks continue to offer buying opportunities unless something changes drastically in the bond markets, which it doesn’t look like it will.

Keep in mind that this time of year typically has a lot of liquidity issues, and silver is a highly volatile market to begin with. That being the case, you will need to be very cautious with your position sizing but from everything I see at the moment, this is a one-way trade.

