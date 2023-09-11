Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to See Support

Silver Price Forecast Video for 12.09.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Monday ushered in a noticeable dip in the silver market, casting a veil of uncertainty over traders as they grapple with the market’s elusive direction. Presently, silver teeters dangerously close to the lower threshold of a range it has occupied for an extended duration. At the pivotal $22.50 level, a substantial support structure exists, and the possibility of descending to that marker cannot be dismissed. It’s clear that silver needed a breather, but it seems hesitant to embark on a significant move at this juncture.

Should the $22 threshold falter, prospects could further deteriorate, potentially resulting in a descent to the $20 level should the prevailing pessimism persist. Chart analysis reveals a protracted back-and-forth pattern that has endured for several months, signaling the enduring presence of a range-bound scenario. This phenomenon is emblematic of markets accumulating positions in anticipation of the impending fall season and the onset of colder months, a cyclical pattern that recurs year after year.

In the event of a reversal, surmounting the high of Thursday’s session could signal an ascent toward recent peaks. However, a formidable obstacle looms at the $25.50 mark, historically a formidable barrier for silver. Overcoming this barrier may pave the way for a potential climb to $26.50. However, several critical factors merit close scrutiny. Firstly, the trajectory of the US dollar holds sway, given the historical inverse correlation between silver prices and the dollar’s strength. Additionally, the outlook for industrial demand remains uncertain, particularly in light of discussions surrounding initiatives such as the “green new deal.” Lastly, interest rates warrant vigilance, as higher rates have the potential to diminish the allure of precious metals like silver.

In summary, thesilver marketencountered a downturn, leaving traders grappling with the enigma of its future trajectory. While a descent to $22.50 remains plausible, the market finds itself ensnared in a recurring range-bound cycle that has persisted for an extended period. The prospect of breaching the $25.50 threshold offers a glimmer of hope, contingent upon variables such as the US dollar’s performance, industrial demand, and interest rates. For the present, it appears that silver will continue to traverse its familiar range, a pattern that has held steadfast since May of this year. Consequently, a vigilant eye on these key indicators is advised as traders navigate the ebbs and flows of this enduring market trend.

