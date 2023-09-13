Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to See Lackluster Behavior

Silver Price Forecast Video for 14.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Wednesday witnessed a dip in the silver market, leaving traders in a state of uncertainty as they grapple with the metal’s overall direction. Silver currently teeters on the brink, hovering perilously close to the lower boundary of a range it has occupied for an extended period. A critical support level resides at $22.50, raising the possibility of a descent to that pivotal mark. While a pause in silver’s ascent was anticipated, the metal appeared hesitant to embark on a significant move at this juncture.

Should the $22 threshold falter, prospects for silver could further erode, potentially leading to a decline to the $20 level, provided that prevailing pessimism lingers. Chart analysis reveals a protracted oscillation pattern that has persisted over several months, signaling a consistent scenario of range-bound trading. This cyclic pattern frequently emerges as markets accumulate positions in anticipation of the impending fall season and colder months, a recurring phenomenon seen year after year.

In the event of a reversal, surpassing the high recorded during Thursday’s session could serve as a catalyst for an upward trajectory toward recent peaks. However, a formidable obstacle awaits at the $25.50 mark, historically proving to be a resilient barrier for silver’s ascent. Overcoming this hurdle may pave the way for a potential climb to $26.50. Nevertheless, several critical factors merit close scrutiny. Firstly, the trajectory of the US dollar holds paramount importance, given the well-established inverse correlation between silver prices and the dollar’s strength. Additionally, the outlook for industrial demand remains uncertain, particularly in light of discussions concerning initiatives like the “green new deal.” Lastly, interest rates warrant vigilance, as higher rates can diminish the allure of precious metals such as silver.

Ultimately, thesilver markets recent dip has left traders grappling with the puzzle of its future trajectory. While the possibility of a descent to $22.50 remains on the horizon, the market remains ensnared in a recurrent pattern of range-bound trading, a trend that has persisted since May of this year. The potential to breach the $25.50 threshold offers a glimmer of hope, contingent upon various factors, including the performance of the US dollar, industrial demand dynamics, and interest rate movements. For now, it appears that silver will continue navigating its familiar range, prompting traders to remain vigilant and closely monitor these key indicators as they navigate the market’s ebbs and flows.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.