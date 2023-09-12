Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to See Consolidation at Lows

Silver Price Forecast Video for 13.09.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

On Tuesday, the silver market experienced a noticeable dip, enveloping traders in uncertainty as they struggles with overall direction of this precious metal. Silver currently hovers precariously close to the lower limit of a range it has occupied for an extended period. At the crucial $22.50 level, a significant support structure exists, and the possibility of a descent to that mark cannot be ignored. While silver certainly needed a pause, it seems hesitant to embark on a significant move at this juncture.

Should the $22 threshold give way, prospects could further deteriorate, possibly leading to a drop to the $20 level if prevailing pessimism persists. Chart analysis reveals a prolonged back-and-forth pattern that has persisted for several months, indicating a persistent range-bound scenario. This is a common occurrence as markets accumulate positions in anticipation of the fall season and colder months, a cyclical pattern seen year after year.

In the event of a reversal, surpassing the high of Thursday’s session could signal an ascent towards recent peaks. However, a significant obstacle stands at the $25.50 mark, which has historically proven to be a formidable barrier for silver. Overcoming this hurdle may open the path to a potential climb to $26.50. However, several critical factors deserve close attention. Firstly, the trajectory of the US dollar is crucial, given the historical inverse correlation between silver prices and the strength of the dollar. Additionally, the outlook for industrial demand remains uncertain, especially in light of discussions surrounding initiatives such as the “green new deal.” Lastly, interest rates warrant vigilance, as higher rates can diminish the appeal of precious metals like silver.

In summary, thesilver markethas experienced a downturn, leaving traders grappling with the mystery of its future direction. While a descent to $22.50 remains plausible, the market finds itself trapped in a recurring range-bound cycle that has persisted for an extended period. The possibility of breaking the $25.50 threshold provides a glimmer of hope, contingent upon factors like the US dollar’s performance, industrial demand, and interest rates. For now, it seems silver will continue to navigate its familiar range, a pattern that has held since May of this year. Therefore, it is wise for traders to keep a vigilant eye on these key indicators as they navigate the ups and downs of this enduring market trend.

