Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues To See A Lot Of Choppy Behavior

Silver has gone back and forth during the trading session on Friday, as there is quite a bit of hesitation to jump into this market heading into the holidays. That does make a certain amount of sense, because quite frankly this is a situation where the buyers are in control, but sooner or later you have to take a little bit of a pullback after the shot straight up in the air. At this point in time, I have a couple of areas that I will be paying close attention to, as I do think that there are multiple support levels.

Underneath, the $24 level should be significant support, as it has been resistance in the past, and an area that we see a lot of action at. “Market memory” could continue to come into this picture and is a major reason why the market only breaks down so far. Below there, we also have the 50-Day EMA near the $23.50 level, so that of course is worth paying attention to as well as the technical traders out there pay close attention to that level. All things being equal, this is a scenario that continues to attract a lot of traders anytime it offers value, as interest rates in America continue to drop overall.

The market continues to see traders pricing in the idea of the Federal Reserve loosening next year, as many traders believe that they are going to cut 4 or 5 times. This does help precious metals in general, as it is a way to protect wealth. As rates go down, there’s less interest in holding paper and more in the idea of holding hard assets.

On the other hand, if we were to break above the top of the candlestick and not pullback, that opens up a move toward the crucial $26 level, with the $26 level above being a large, round, psychologically significant figure, an area where we have seen a lot of downward pressure from there before, and therefore it’s likely that we continue to see that as not only a target, but more like a brick wall as well. I have no interest in selling silver anytime soon.

