News & Insights

ForEx
SLV

Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Reach Toward Lowe’s

February 01, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Christopher Lewis for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Price Forecast Video for 02-02-2024

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has initially tried to rally during the trading session only to give up gains. At this point, I think we continue to see silver go back and forth, with the $22 level being your major floor. This is an area that I think a lot of people will be paying attention to, so we’ll have to wait and see whether or not the $22 level holds. If it breaks down below that level, then the $21 level gets targeted. On the other hand, if the market fell and then bounced again, we could go looking to the $23.25 level, the $23.50 level, and then after that, we could get another jump all the way into the $24.50 level.

Looking at the longer-term charts, the $26 level above is the major resistance barrier and top of consolidation. On the other hand, keep in mind that Friday’s jobs number will have a major influence on bond markets, and therefore, I think it does make a certain amount of sense that silver will be a big mover as well. After all, interest rates do have a major influence on silver and of course so does the US dollar. There’s also the industrial demand question out there, as silver is using a lot of the new green technologies.

But at this point in time, it looks like we may have a little further to go to the downside before you start to have value hunters jump in. I may be one of them, but I would wait until the jobs numbers came out because quite frankly, they could just completely rattle the markets. All things being equal, I am bullish for the longer term, but I also recognize that silver is so volatile that can be very expensive to your account, which means that you need to be very cautious with jumping in with a huge position ahead of such a huge announcement. In general, I do think that eventually buyers come in based on value.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLV
SIVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.