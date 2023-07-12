Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Rally

Silver Price Forecast Video for 13.07.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has found itself rallying during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of upward momentum in general. With CPI coming out lower than anticipated, traders are starting to think that the Federal Reserve may not be as aggressive as once thought, and if that’s going to be the case, it works against the US dollar. You should also keep in mind that the US dollar is strongly negatively correlated to thesilver market so this all comes together quite nicely. The market looks as if the $24 level has offered a little bit of a barrier in the short-term, but ultimately I do think that the market will have to look at the picture through the prism of whether or not the US dollar is going to get in the way. Right now, I don’t think that’s the case, so it’s very likely that we break out to the upside.

I have been stating over the last couple of days that we are stuck between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA indicators, and that typically means that we are about to see a lot of noisy behavior. As we squeeze out of that area, and shows that momentum is definitely swinging in another direction, and I think at this point it’s obvious that the buyers are going to become aggressive. If we can take out above the $24.50 level, then it opens up the real prize, which I suspect is the $25 level.

Short-term pullbacks have a lot of support at the 200-Day EMA and the 50% Fibonacci level. Those are basically the same areas, so given enough time I think that all comes in together. The market will eventually go higher from what I can see, but we also have to keep in mind that silver is also an industrial metal, which means that global demand could be somewhat affected by the fact that we could be slowing down.

Regardless, look for a lot of volatility, but recognize that the overall trajectory probably remains higher. If that’s going to be the case, then looking to buy dips probably is the best way to go, as we have a significant shift in attitude during the day.

