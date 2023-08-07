Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Look for Momentum

Silver Price Forecast Video for 08.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Traders are closely monitoring the mounting debt issued by the US government, which is expected to surpass $1 trillion over the coming months. This anticipation of increased government debt could act as a support for precious metals, contributing to the recent rebound. Technical indicators also suggest a bullish trend, with a second consecutive hammer formation on the daily chart.

The US government’s plans to issue substantial debt in the coming months have caught the attention ofsilver marketparticipants. The anticipation of increased spending may underpin precious metals, providing a potential floor for silver prices. Consequently, the market sentiment has turned positive, prompting a potential rally in silver.

The consecutive formation of hammer patterns on the daily chart is regarded as a bullish sign by technical analysts. A hammer is a candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal of the prevailing downtrend. Given the occurrence of this pattern twice in a row, the market is showing resilience and potential for further gains.

While the current sentiment leans towards a bullish outlook, traders should remain vigilant of any potential negative signs. A break below the bottom of the Friday session’s candlestick would be a highly negative indication, potentially dampening the recent optimism. While unlikely, such a scenario requires consideration to avoid any unforeseen market movements.

To strengthen the bullish case for silver, breaking above the 50-Day EMA is crucial. This move could potentially trigger a strong upward momentum, opening up the possibility of silver prices rising towards the $25 level. The $25 level is expected to offer resistance, and a successful breach beyond it could spark FOMO trading, driving further buying activity.

Investors should closely monitor the US dollar and interest rates, as they often have a negative correlation to thesilver market Fluctuations in these economic indicators can influence the direction of silver prices. Additionally, there is a consideration of potential industrial demand issues arising from a global recession. These factors contribute to silver’s inherent volatility and should be factored into trading decisions.

Thesilver marketis currently influenced by the US government’s plans to issue substantial debt, which is seen as a potential support for precious metals. Technical indicators, such as the consecutive hammer formations on the daily chart, point towards a bullish trend. However, traders must exercise caution against any negative breakdown below recent levels.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.