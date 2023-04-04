Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Hover Near Resistance

Silver Price Forecast Video for 05.04.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday, as we are looking at a massive amount of noise just above. The market sees a lot of resistance near the $24.60 level, as we had had a major amount of selling every time we have tried to break above it. Ultimately, I think signs of exhaustion will continue to be sold into, unless of course we somehow break above there and take out the $25 level. The $25 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and therefore it makes a lot of sense that we would see that as a major barrier.

We are a bit overextended at the moment, therefore it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see some type of exhaustion come into the market. If we do, then it’s likely that we would find plenty of buyers underneath, because the fundamental reasons that silver has rallied continue to be influential. The silver markets are getting a bit of a boost from the anticipation that the Federal Reserve may slow down its monetary policy of tightening, but quite frankly I think that’s a bit of a pipe dream conjured up by Wall Street. Nonetheless, silver will continue to be thought of as a way to preserve wealth, which is probably more likely than not going to be the case going forward.

That being said, I’d be looking toward the $23 level to find some type of support, and certainly would not be jumping into this market with the huge amount of money, as thesilver marketis a little overdone, but ultimately this is a situation where you need to be very cautious, and perhaps try to find some type of value occasionally. This means that you would be looking to buy on the dips, and therefore perhaps jump into the market in little bits and pieces. The 50-Day EMA is at the $22.53 level, and is starting to rise, so that could be a dynamic support level from what I can see. That being said, if we were to turn around to break above the $25 level, then it would be a sign that we are going much, much higher.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.