Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Hover Around the 50-Day EMA

Silver had been very noisy during the trading session on Friday, and we of course have seen much of the same during Monday, as it would have been relatively thin trading. After all, the market continues to see a lot of questions as to whether or not interest rates are going to continue to go higher, and of course at this point in time we have a situation where silver is going to be thrown around by the idea of the central bank momentum.

Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of volatility as silver is volatile in general, but that will be especially true as we try to figure out whether or not the market is going to see US dollar strength or weakness. After all, the market will continue to try to figure out whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to tighten, or for that matter whether or not there is going to be enough industrial demand.

Keep in mind that silver is an industrial metal, so that does have a certain amount of negativity attached to this market. On the other hand, if we can take out the highs of last Friday, then it’s likely that we could go looking to the $25 level, possibly even breaking above that previous important psychological level. Above there, then we have the $26 level. Underneath, we had a hammer form on Wednesday that shows a significant amount of support just above the 200-Day EMA, and therefore I think it shows that there is a massive amount of support right around that region, which for lack of a better term, I’ll just refer to is $23.

There is a lot of noisy behavior out there, and I think that will continue to be a major driving factor of this market going forward, and as a result the position sizing will be crucial if you plan on putting any money into this market whatsoever. That being said, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of volatility, but I do think that there is more support than resistance at the moment, so I remain bullish, but I also recognize that it’s difficult to hang onto all of this volatility.

