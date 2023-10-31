Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Hang on to the 200-day EMA

Silver Price Forecast Video for 01.11.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Tuesday, as we are sitting just above the 200-Day EMA. This obviously is an indicator that a lot of people will pay close attention to, and therefore it’s likely that we would see a lot of volatility in this area. The market is sitting at the top of a bullish flag, which of course is a pattern that a lot of people will be paying attention to. Furthermore, we can break above the top of the shooting star from the Monday session, it could open up a move to the $24 level.

Breaking above the $24 level opens up the possibility of a move to the $25.50 level. This of course was a major high that we have had a couple of times in the past, and it is probably worth noting that the “measured move” of the bullish flag suggests that we could very well get there. Furthermore, we also have the 50-Day EMA sitting just below the 200-Day EMA, so I do think that there is a significant chance that short-term pullbacks continue to offer buying opportunities.

In general, I think this is a market that will continue to pay close attention to interest rates, and of course the US dollar. However, what is probably driving the market at this point is the war in the Middle East more than anything else. People are using silver as a way to find a little bit of safety, which is somewhat ironic considering that silver is an extraordinarily volatile market.

However, precious metals do tend to get hoarded in times of uncertainty, and it seems like thesilver marketis trading more on the precious metal side of the equation rather than the industrial one. Remember, there is a certain amount of noise coming from the demand for silver by industry, which sooner or later will be a factor again, but right now it seems to be all about trying to find some type of wealth preservation vehicle, which people are using silver for. With that in mind, I think you will continue to buy dips.

