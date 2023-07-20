Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Grind Slightly Higher

Silver Price Forecast Video for 21.07.23

Silver has rallied a bit during early hours on Thursday, as we continue to grind higher. That being said, the keyword is going to be “grind”, as the momentum has certainly dropped off. The $25 level underneath should be significant support, therefore it does make a certain amount of sense that buyers would return in that general vicinity. If we were to break down below there, then the $24.50 level becomes crucial, as he was previous resistance.

Pay close attention to the bond markets and interest rates. If interest rates start to drop worldwide, that generally helps silver because for a couple of different reasons. The first one of course is that it works against some of the advantage of holding paper instead of storing physical metal, which of course comes with a cost. Most institutional traders would rather get a guaranteed percentage than to pay storage fees. Secondly, if interest rates are dropping it means that money becomes cheaper, and perhaps there will be more investment in industrial usage of silver, as it is not only a precious metal, but an industrial one as well.

Either way, we have seen quite a bit of momentum to the upside, and it looks at this point that we will continue to see an attempt to go higher. I think the $26 level will be of particular interest for traders, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and roughly where the market topped out last time. In the meantime, it’s probably going to be a situation where buyers will be looking to pick up dips to find some type of value. All things being equal, this is a market that probably goes higher over the longer-term, but I preferred to wait for short-term pullbacks in order to pick up a bit of value. After all, there is a huge impulsive move in gold that is here, but sooner or later people will be apt to take profit, and it is in that environment that I think you will finally see an opportunity to follow this trade. I am not a big fan of chasing all the way up in this area.

