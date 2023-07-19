Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Grind Back and Forth

Silver Price Forecast Video for 20.07.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

On Wednesday, silver prices saw a slight drop after reaching around the $25 mark following a recent surge. This psychologically significant level has influenced market movements, with a mild correction expected. Technical analysis suggests potential buying opportunities around the previous resistance level of $24.50. Traders should closely monitor critical support levels and keep an eye on the performance of the US dollar, which holds a negative correlation with silver.

After a rapid ascent, it is natural for silver to experience a period of consolidation and undergo a mild correction. This pullback is necessary to attract more buyers and sustain the overall upward trajectory. Last week’s lower-than-expected inflation figures in the United States prompted traders to seek wealth preservation, leading to a surge in silver prices driven by decreasing bond yields.

Technical analysis suggests that a potential entry point for silver could be around the $24.50 level, which previously acted as a resistance level. Traders should closely monitor this area for potential buying opportunities. However, if the market breaks below this level, attention should shift to the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, which serves as a critical support level.

A breakout above the current consolidation range could propel silver prices towards the $26 level and potentially even reach recent highs near $26.45, given sufficient time. To determine silver’s future direction, careful attention must be paid to the performance of the US dollar, as the negative correlation between the two markets is regaining prominence. Monitoring the US Dollar Index provides valuable insights into the potential movement of silver.

Considering the current market conditions, the possibility of shorting silver would only be worth considering if it breaks below the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average, which is currently near the $23.25 level. However, such a scenario appears unlikely in the near future. Therefore, the favored strategy in this market is to “buy on the dips.” While a retest of the recent highs is anticipated, a short-term pullback before reaching that point is plausible.

Silver’s recent consolidation near the $25 level presents potential buying opportunities around $24.50, a previous resistance level. Traders should closely monitor the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average as a critical support level. A breakout above the consolidation range could propel silver prices towards $26 and beyond. The performance of the US dollar, with its negative correlation, remains a crucial factor to consider. Prudent observation and strategic decision-making will be key for traders seeking opportunities in the dynamicsilver market

