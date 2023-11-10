Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Grind

Silver Price Forecast Video for 13.11.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver markets have gone back and forth during the trading session on Friday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. We are close to the bottom of the bullish flag that we have been trading in for a while, therefore it makes a certain amount of sense that the market will continue to be somewhat noisy in this area, especially as silver is a typically choppy market to begin with. Because of this, it’s probably worth noting that the various issues that push silver around continue to be volatile in and of themselves.

The market continues to deal with a lot of geopolitical issues, and of course that can blow up at any time. It’ll be interesting to see what happens next in the Middle East, because so far, Israel has shown an incredible amount of restraint and for that matter, so have the Iranians. A lot of what we had seen in the precious metals markets hinged on the fear trade, meaning the people were worried that the situation in the Middle East was about to get out of control, and that of course has people looking to protect wealth.

Silver is also an industrial metal, and there are a lot of concerns out there about the potential of a significant recession coming down the road. If that’s the case, then demand should drop, but we also have to worry about the interest-rate markets at the same time. After all, if interest rates start to climb again, that is negative for silver, at least in a vacuum. With this being the case, the market looks as if we are trying to sort out what to do next, therefore I think we are in a very dangerous position. If we were to break down from here, the $22 level is the last vestiges of support. Anything below there opens up a big move lower. On the other hand, if the market were to turn around and rally from here, the 50-Day EMA would be the first target, and then after that silver could go looking to the top of the bullish flag.

