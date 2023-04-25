Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Find Buyers on Dips

Silver Price Forecast Video for 26.04.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has had a relatively negative early hours session on Tuesday, but buyers have come back as the open outcry session began. Thesilver marketcontinues to see a lot of inflows, as traders are trying to figure out whether or not the uptrend can continue. After all, we are at a relatively stretched level, but I do think that the momentum is something that continues to help the metal.

Wealth preservation is a huge part of what’s going on, although I am the first to admit that I prefer gold for that type of action. That being said, silver does tend to follow it over the longer term, so you need to keep that in mind. The $26 level above is a significant barrier, and I think you need to pay close attention to it as we have seen historical action in this area previously. The market breaking above there then opens up the possibility of attempting to get to the $27 level. Anything above there that allows for a huge move to the upside possibly.

On the other hand, if the market were to go down to the $24 level, there is a lot of support underneath that level as it was the epicenter of a major consolidation area several months ago. The market has been very noisy in that area, so you would have to believe that there is a certain amount of order flow in that area waiting to get involved. All things being equal, this is a situation where you have a lot of noise out there, and I think it continues to see a lot of volatility.

Nonetheless, it’s likely that we continue to see a lot of upward pressure, and therefore “buying on the dips” probably ends up being the best way to play this market over the longer term. That being said, if we were to break down below the $23.50 level, that could be the beginning of the end of the uptrend that we had been in for so long. Nonetheless, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of chop and noise.

