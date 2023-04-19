Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Find Buyers on Dips

Silver Price Forecast Video for 20.04.23

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has seen a rough couple of trading sessions, as we continue to show a lot of volatility. Wednesday was no different, as we have broken down below the $25 level, only to turn around and show signs of life. By doing so, it looks like the buyers are still out there, and are trying to do everything they can to breakout to the upside. However, there is a lot of noise between here and $27, so any move to the upside is probably going to be very choppy at best.

Regardless, it looks like the “wealth preservation aspect” of silver is very much in vogue at the moment. There are a lot of concerns about a major slowdown globally, and that of course precious metals doing well. That being said, silver will be an underperformer to gold over the longer term, mainly due to the fact that silver is an industrial metal as well, and the industrial demand is more likely than not going to start shrinking sooner rather than later.

If we break down below the lows of the trading session for Wednesday, then it opens up a move down to the $24 level, which had previously been a bit of a magnet for prices, as we have consolidated in that area for several weeks. Nonetheless, the 50-Day EMA is starting to reset area, and it could offer a little bit of psychological support as well. Breaking down below the 50-Day EMA would obviously be a very negative turn of events, but I suspect at that point you will see some at US dollar strength that the last thing you would want to buy this precious metals anyway.

Expect a lot of volatility, but that is typically what we see in thesilver marketanyway, so the only thing you can do is keep your position size reasonable in order to avoid bigger than necessary losses. With this, I think it remains a “buy on the dips” type of market, and I think that continues to be the best way to look at this situation going forward.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.