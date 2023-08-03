Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Fall

Silver Price Forecast Video for 04.08.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver fell a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to drift toward the 200-Day EMA. Furthermore, we also have to pay close attention to the 50% Fibonacci level, which is basically in the same area. I do think that there is probably a certain amount of support in that area that could turn the market around, but the fact that the Friday session features the Non-Farm Payroll announcement in the United States makes it a little less of a “slam dunk” than it would be normally.

At this point, I think the negative correlation between the United States dollar and thesilver marketcontinues to be something that you should be paying attention to, and it certainly seems to be a bit of a driver. The question now also is whether or not we have the industrial demand to keep thesilver marketafloat, because if we do enter some type of massive recession, demand for silver might actually be lower than it is right now. That being said, there are also concerns about wealth preservation, and silver could continue to get a little bit of a bid because of that. In other words, I fully anticipate that we are going to see a lot of noisy behavior, especially as we are currently between the 50-Day EMA above and the 200-Day EMA below.

With all that being said, I think you are setting up some type of recovery, then the last thing you want to do is be the first one to try to pick up value when you can just wait for the market to turn around before getting involved. Yes, the market is very noisy at the moment, but it does not warrant selling so far, due to the fact that we have seen so much support right around the $23 level below. On the upside, if we were to turn around and take the 50-Day EMA over again, then we could see the market start to pick up momentum and continue to go toward the $25 level. That being said, with the jobs number coming out in less than 24 hours, expect a lot of volatility early on the Friday session.

