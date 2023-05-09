Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Drift Backwards

Silver Price Forecast Video for 10.05.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

The $25 level is a crucial area of support for silver, as it is a large, psychologically significant figure. Any break below this level could lead to further support at the 50-Day EMA around the $24.50 region. Additionally, the $24 level is also an important support level, as it witnessed significant consolidation at the end of last year and early this year. Short-term pullbacks continue to offer value, and with concerns about wealth preservation being a major theme, investors remain interested in silver.

The resistance point for silver remains at the $26.50 level, and a break above this could signal a move towards $27.50. While caution should be exercised due to the market’s volatility, short-term pullbacks present buying opportunities. It is important, however, for investors to avoid rushing into the market with significant positions, as silver remains a volatile commodity.

Despite the volatility, the massive bullish momentum in thesilver marketmakes it unattractive for shorting. The US dollar typically has a negative correlation with silver, which means a weaker dollar could drive up the metal’s value even further. Ultimately, silver continues to attract attention, and investors are always looking for ways to find value and capitalize on it.

The surge in inflation has been a significant factor in driving up the price of silver. Investors are keen to protect their wealth from the erosion of inflation, and silver is considered a safe-haven asset. The precious metal has been used for wealth preservation for centuries, and it is expected to continue being used in this manner as long as there are concerns around global economic movements.

Silver’s use in industrial applications is another factor driving its value. The metal is used in electronics, solar panels, and medical equipment, among other things. This adds to its value and provides investors with another reason to consider investing in silver.

In conclusion, thesilver marketcontinues to show support at key levels, and short-term pullbacks offer buying opportunities. While caution should be exercised due to the market’s volatility, the massive bullish momentum makes it an unattractive market for shorting. With concerns around wealth preservation and the increasing demand for silver in industrial applications, the metal is expected to remain an attractive investment option.

