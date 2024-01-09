Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Consolidate

Silver Price Forecast Video for 10-01-2024

You can see silver has rallied a bit during the trading session, but it looks like the 200-day EMA is offering a little bit of resistance. At this point, we are near an area that I think could offer a little bit of a short-term floor, this being the $22.50 level, but I think that’s more of a range or a zone that drops down to the $22 level.

Because of this, you need to think of this more or less as a buy on the dip market. If we did break above the highs of the candlestick from Friday of last week, which is essentially the same thing as breaking above the 50-day EMA, it opens up the possibility of a move to the $24.50 level. I do think that regardless, you need to pay close attention to the 10-year yield in the United States, it will give you an idea as to what interest rates are doing in general, which of course has a knock-on effect over here. Lower interest rates typically means higher value of precious metals. Furthermore, silver does have an industrial component to it, which also separates it a bit from gold, and that might be causing some issues. If there is in fact some type of industrial slowdown, that could hurt demand. There’s a lot of noise here in this market.

But at the end of the day, I think that when you look at the longer term charts, it’s easy to see that there has been a bit of a range between $22 on the bottom and $26 on the top. This reason in and of itself suggests to me that we are more likely than not going to bounce relatively soon, but a bit of patience will more likely than not be needed to benefit from what has been a fairly reliable range. Because of this, if you are patient enough you should get a nice swing trade presenting itself. We are closer to the bottom than the top, so I still lean toward buying overselling, but I also recognize that there are a lot of factors at play simultaneously.

