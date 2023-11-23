Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Consolidate

Silver Price Forecast Video for 24.11.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has been rather quiet during the trading session on Thursday, as traders will have to deal with the lack of liquidity due to the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s worth noting at this point also that most Americans won’t be at work on Friday also, so this could be a quiet couple of days for the silver markets, and most major futures markets as well.

At this point, the market continues to see a lot of choppiness, which does make certain amount of sense considering that we had shot straight up in the air rather drastically, and now the 50-Day EMA looks as if it is trying to cross above the 200-Day EMA, kicking off the so-called “golden cross.” If we can break above the shooting star from the Wednesday session, it does open up the possibility of the market looking to the $25 level, perhaps even the $25.50 level. However, it’s probably a tall order to ask the markets to do that over the next 48 hours, simply because most of the liquidity in the market will be gone.

I suspect that one thing the markets will be paying close attention to next will be the jobs number, which is due next Friday. This could give traders an idea as to what the Federal Reserve may have to do in its next meeting, although most people believe that the Federal Reserve is done tightening monetary policy. Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen, but there’s also the perception as to whether or not they will keep that money policy type. Regardless, you also should recognize the fact that we are looking at the possibility that traders will be focusing on industrial demand, as silver is highly levered to the green energy manufacturing sector as well.

All things being equal, I think a short-term pullback is more likely than not, but there should be plenty of support underneath the others moving averages, and of course the bottom of the potential bullish flag that we had been building for a while. On the other hand, if we turn around and take out the highs of the trading session on Wednesday, then buyers will certainly take control.

