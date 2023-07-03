Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Consolidate

Silver Price Forecast Video for 04.07.23

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

Silver has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday, as we are breaking above the 200-Day EMA. The market has been consolidating for some time, and therefore it makes quite a bit of sense that the we will have to make an impulsive decision sooner or later. That being said, Tuesday is Independence Day in the United States, and therefore we will probably see a serious lack of liquidity. With that being the case, it will be thin electronic trading during limited hours.

Nonetheless, if we can break above the $23.25 level, then I think the futures market will get looking toward a $24 level. The $24 level is an area that has been important more than once, and therefore I think it makes a nice target. On the other hand, if we turn around and fall from here we could drop down to the $22.50 level, which has been supported previously. All things being equal, this is a situation where we are consolidating and trying to figure out our next move, and when we do get that next move, it’s possible that we could see a bigger leg higher or lower.

On the upside, the market could go looking to the $25 level, possibly even the $26 level after that. On the other hand, if we were to break down below the $22.50 level, then the $22 level gets targeted. If we break down below the $22 level, then it’s likely that the market could go down to the $20 level. The $20 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area where we had bounced from. All things being equal, this is a situation where the market does have the occasional noisy behavior, and then tends to move quite significantly. It’s probably worth noting that the last couple of rather impulsive candlesticks were negative, so we probably need to pay attention to that as well. Either way, I know the thing that you can pay close attention to is the US Dollar, which tends to have a negative correlation to silver most of the time as well.

