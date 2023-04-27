Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Consolidate

Silver Price Forecast Video for 28.04.23

The silver market has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to wait and see whether or not we can find some type of momentum to go higher. The $25 level is obviously a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and will attract a lot of attention in general. The market pulling back the way it has is not a huge surprise, due to the fact that we got all the way to the $26 level rather quickly and perhaps even too quickly.

Ultimately, this is a situation where you see a lot of buyers underneath and I think it’s only a matter of time before we continue to see value hunters come back into this market. The 50-Day EMA is approaching the $24 level, which is the overall consolidation area from winter, and therefore I think there’s a lot of water flow in that area that should continue to keep the market afloat. Furthermore, the preservation of wealth continues to be a major theme, I think a lot of people will look at silver as a potential solution.

It’s not until we break down below the $23 level that I would be a seller of this market, and at that point, I think you still have to keep an eye on the 200-Day EMA. Anything below there would open up a massive selloff. All things being equal, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, so I would be very cautious about putting a lot of money into the market in one shot.

However, I do like the idea of buying dips, perhaps a little bits and pieces and trimming the position every once in a while as we rally. If we do break above the $26 level, it’s likely that the market could go to the $27.50 level, anything above there then opens up the possibility of a move to the $30 level. All things being equal, it still looks very bullish, so I think this is a situation where we look for value, and then take advantage of it as it occurs in the silver markets.

