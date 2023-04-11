Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Consolidate

Silver Price Forecast Video for 12.04.23

Silver has shown signs of strength initially during the trading session on Tuesday, but then gave back this gain to show more hesitation. Ultimately, this is a situation where we are consolidating after a huge move higher, which is exactly what you need to see, unless of course you get some type of pullback to offer value. After all, we went straight up in the air, so there’s 2 ways that you can work off an overbought condition. The first way is to grind sideways and work it off through time, or on some type of pullback in order to have more traders come back into the market.

Underneath, the $24 level is where the market launched from, and previously was a significant magnet for price as you can see when you look back to the beginning of the year. Ultimately, this is a market that I think that short-term traders come back to on short-term dips, but longer-term investors are probably thinking along the lines of wealth preservation. After all, there are lot of concerns around the world right now when it comes to global growth, which ironically could be part of what brings this market back down.

Remember, silver is highly sensitive to industrial demand, which of course is something that could work against it in the short term, but ultimately the wealth preservation aspect seems to be a huge driving force. It is worth noting that just above here we have a lot of noise between here and the $26 level. The area of course has been very noisy historically, so it does suggest that we are going to continue to see a lot of trouble just above, so I think it’s only a matter of time before we see some type of pushback.

However, the $23.50 level underneath could be supported, and if we break down below that level, it’s possible that we could go down to the 50-Day EMA. Regardless, I’m not interested in shorting this market right now. With this being the case, we are overextended so I certainly would not chase this market all the way up here.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

