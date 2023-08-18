Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Build a Base

Silver Price Forecast Video for 21.08.23

Friday’s trading session showcased a substantial surge in the price of silver, with the $22.50 level emerging as a resilient support point. Of particular interest to traders is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, coinciding with the lower boundary of the prevailing trading range. The market is displaying characteristics akin to a double bottom formation, a pattern that could hold significant implications for its future trajectory.

A noteworthy development is the ongoing test of the upper boundary of the inverted hammer pattern from the preceding session. A successful breach of this level might potentially pave the way for an upward move towards the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average, situated around the $23.25 mark. Exceeding this level could potentially set the stage for a more substantial upward trend, possibly reaching up to $25.25, which marks the upper threshold of the current consolidation range.

An intriguing observation is the relatively lackluster performance of the US dollar during Thursday’s trading session, which has acted as a favorable tailwind for thesilver market The well-documented inverse relationship between silver prices and the US dollar’s strength suggests that a continued weakening of the dollar could potentially provide further support for silver’s ascent.

Conversely, the resurgence of the US dollar, which could transpire given the Federal Reserve’s commitment to robust monetary policies, might exert downward pressure on silver’s value. The sustainability of this dynamic remains uncertain, introducing an element of complexity into the equation. One can anticipate a significant degree of market volatility, underscoring the importance of prudently managing position sizes.

In the event of a pullback from the current price levels, the $22 support level is poised to offer a buffer. However, a breach below this level might lead to a more pronounced decline towards the $20 level. Analyzing the candlestick pattern observed in Thursday’s session, there appears to be a substantial likelihood of a concerted effort to break out on the upside.

To summarize, silver’s price trajectory exhibits a marked upward momentum, with the $22.50 level playing a pivotal role as a strong support. The significance of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the double bottom pattern adds depth to the evolving market narrative. The ongoing test of the inverted hammer pattern’s upper boundary holds notable implications, potentially signaling a path toward the 200-Day EMA. However, the interplay between silver prices and the strength of the US dollar introduces an element of unpredictability. Against a backdrop of anticipated market oscillations, adopting a cautious stance and prudent position sizing will be instrumental in skillfully navigating this dynamic landscape.

