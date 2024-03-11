Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Bounce Around

Silver Markets Technical Analysis

As you can see, the silver market has rallied a bit during the trading session here early on Monday. But I do think that you have a situation where traders are going to continue to see $24.50 level offer a significant amount of resistance. With that being the case, it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we do break out, but all things at this point suggest a pullback and that pullback more likely than not will continue to be a situation where traders look at it as a value proposition, especially closer to the $23.50 level, and therefore I think that’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to wait for a little bit of a pullback.

Now keep in mind silver is a little bit of a beast in its own right due to the fact that it is typically much more volatile than gold. It’s worth noting that gold has broken out to all-time highs but they also look a little bit tired over there as well, so I’m going to let it come back and then I’m going to start buying.

If we do break the shooting star on Friday, then I think it opens up the door to the $26 level. In general, this is a market that I think will see a lot of noise so I think you have to be very cautious with your position sizing as per usual. It’s probably worth noting that we do have a little bit of a “Golden Cross” down here with the 50 day EMA breaking above the 200 day EMA.

I typically don’t pay too much attention to that, but with this impulsive move it actually could mean something. So long only with silver but would love to find a better price. Ultimately, I do think that silver has quite a bit of momentum longer-term, but in the short term we will probably continue to see a lot of volatility.

