Silver Price Daily Forecast – Support At $23.65 In Sight

Silver ETF Declines On Strong Dollar And Rising Treasury Yields

Silver is currently moving towards the 50 EMA at $23.65 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. Meanwhile, iShares Silver Trust is trying to settle below the $22 level.

The U.S. Dollar Index has recently managed to settle above the resistance at 93.50 and made an attempt to settle above the next resistance level which is located at the 20 EMA at 93.75. If the U.S. Dollar Index gets back above the 20 EMA, it will move towards the 94 level which will be bearish for silver and gold price today.

Gold settled below the $1800 level and is trying to settle below the 50 EMA at $1780. SPDR Gold Trust is testing the support at $166 level. In case gold manages to settle below the 50 EMA, it will gain additional downside momentum and head towards the major support level at $1750 which will be bearish for silver.

Gold/silver ratio faced resistance at the 50 EMA at 75.45 and pulled back below the 75 level. In case gold/silver ratio settles below this level, it will move towards the 74 level which will be bullish for silver.

Technical Analysis

Silver settled below the support at $23.90 and is trying to get below the next support level at the 50 EMA at $23.65. In case silver settles below the 50 EMA, it will move towards the support at $23.50.

A move below $23.50 will push silver towards the next support level which is located at $23.20. If silver gets below this level, it will continue its downside move and head towards the support at $23.00.

On the upside, silver needs to get back above $23.90 to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term. The next resistance level for silver is located at $24.30.

In case silver settles back above $24.30, it will move towards $24.50. A successful test of the resistance at $24.50 will push silver towards the next resistance level near the recent highs at $24.80.

