Silver Price Daily Forecast – Support At $21.50 In Sight

Silver ETF Is Under Strong Pressure

Silver continues to move towards the support level at $21.50 while U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. Meanwhile, iShares Silver Trust is trying to settle below the $20 level.

The U.S. Dollar Index has recently managed to get back above 96.50 and is trying to gain additional upside momentum. In case this attempt is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the resistance at 96.70 which will be bearish for silver and gold price today.

Gold settled below the $1775 level and is currently trying to settle below $1765 while SPDR Gold Trust is trying to settle below the $165 level. If gold settles below $1765, it will move towards the major support level at $1750 which will be bearish for silver.

Gold/silver ratio settled above the 81 level and is currently trying to get above 81.50. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the 82 level which will be bearish for silver.

Today, the Fed will announce its Interest Rate Decision and provide commentary on its asset purchase program and the outlook for interest rates in 2022. These comments will have a big impact on markets, so traders should be prepared for fast moves.

Technical Analysis

Silver has recently managed to get closer to the support level at $21.50. RSI is close to the oversold territory, but there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

In case silver declines below $21.50, it will move towards the support level at $21.30. A successful test of this support level will open the way to the test of the support at $20.75. If silver gets below $20.75, it will head towards the $20 level.

It should be noted that there are huge gaps between levels in the $20.00 – $21.30 range as the upside move in July 2020 was extremely fast. Most likely, new levels will be formed in this area in case silver gets below $21.30 and continues its downside move.

On the upside, the nearest resistance level for silver is located at $21.90. If silver settles above this level, it will move towards the next resistance at $22.10. A move above $22.10 will push silver towards the resistance at $22.30.

