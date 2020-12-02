Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Pulls Back After Yesterday’s Rally

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Video 02.12.20.

Silver Tests The Support At The 20 EMA

Silver failed to settle above the 50 EMA at $24.10 and declined towards the 20 EMA at $23.80 while the U.S. dollar was mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index received strong support near 91.15 and tested the nearest resistance level at 91.50. However, the U.S. Dollar Index failed to gain sufficient upside momentum and declined towards 91.30.

If the U.S. Dollar Index manages to settle below the support at 91.15, it will gain downside momentum and move towards the next support at 91 which will be bullish for silver.

Gold is currently trying to settle above the nearest resistance level at $1815. If this attempt is successful, gold will move towards the next resistance at the 20 EMA at $1840 which will be bullish for silver and other precious metals.

Gold/silver ratio made an attempt to settle below the support at 75.50 but did not manage to gain sufficient downside momentum and returned back to 76.50. If gold/silver ratio declines below the support at 75.50, silver will get a boost.

Interestingly, the restart of U.S. stimulus negotiations failed to provide much support to silver and gold price today. At this point, it looks like precious metals traders are skeptical about near-term chances for a deal between Republicans and Democrats.

Technical Analysis

Silver lost upside momentum after yesterday’s rally and is currently testing the support at the 20 EMA at $23.80. If silver manages to settle below this level, it will head towards the next support level at $23.30.

In case silver settles below the support at $23.30, it will gain downside momentum and head towards the next support level at $22.90.

On the upside, silver needs to get above the resistance at the 50 EMA at $24.10 to have a chance to develop additional upside momentum. The 50 EMA level continues to serve as a major obstacle on the way up, and silver will likely need more bullish catalysts to settle above this level.

If silver gets above the 50 EMA, it will head towards the next resistance level near $24.60. A move above $24.60 will open the way to the test of the resistance at $25.00.

