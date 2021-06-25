Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Is Moving Higher Ahead Of The Weekend

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Gains Ground As Dollar Declines

Silver has recently made another attempt to settle above the resistance at $26.30 while the U.S. dollar was losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index is currently moving towards the recent lows near 91.50. In case the U.S. Dollar Index manages to settle below 91.50, it will get to the test of the support at 91.40 which will be bullish for silver and gold price today.

Meanwhile, gold continues to get strong support near $1775 and is trying to develop upside momentum. In case this attempt is successful, gold will get to the test of the resistance at $1800 which will be bullish for silver and other precious metals.

Gold/silver ratio has recently tried to settle below the support level at the 50 EMA at 68. In case gold/silver ratio declines below the 50 EMA, it will gain additional downside momentum which will be bullish for silver.

Today, U.S. reported that PCE Price Index grew by 3.9% year-over-year in May compared to analyst consensus which called for growth of 4.2%. This report served as a bullish catalyst for precious metals as it indicated that inflation was not rising as fast as expected on the personal consumption level.

Technical Analysis

Silver continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $26.30. In case silver gets above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at $26.65.

A successful test of the resistance at $26.65 will push silver towards the test of the next resistance level which is located at the 50 EMA at $26.85. If silver manages to settle above the 50 EMA, it will head towards the resistance at $27.00.

On the support side, the nearest support level for silver is located at $25.80. This support level has already been tested many times and proved its strength. If silver gets below the support at $25.80, it will gain downside momentum and move towards the next support at $25.50. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the support at $25.30.

