Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Is Losing Ground As Treasury Yields Rebound

Silver Pulls Back After Yesterday’s Upside Move

Silver faced resistance near $25.55 and pulled back while the U.S. dollar remained under pressure against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index managed to settle below the support at the 50 EMA at 91.80 and is trying to develop additional downside momentum. In case this attempt is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will head towards the next support at 91.50 which will be bullish for silver and gold price today. Weak dollar is bullish for precious metals as it makes them cheaper for buyers who have other currencies.

Gold pulled back towards the nearest support level at the 20 EMA at $1735. This level has been tested several times in recent trading sessions and proved its strength. In case gold declines below the 20 EMA, it will head towards $1720 which will be bearish for silver.

It should be noted that Treasury yields are rebounding after yesterday’s downside move, which is a bearish catalyst for precious metals.

Meanwhile, gold/silver ratio is testing the support at the 50 EMA at 68.60. If gold/silver ratio settles below the 50 EMA, it will gain downside momentum which will be bullish for silver.

Technical Analysis

Silver did not manage to settle above the resistance at $25.55 and declined towards the nearest support level at the 20 EMA at $25.30. The next support level is located at $25.20, so silver will likely get material support in the $25.20 – $25.30 area.

If silver settles below the support at $25.20, it will head towards the next support level at $25.00. A successful test of this support level will open the way to the test of the next support at $24.70.

On the upside, the nearest resistance level for silver is located at $25.55. If silver gets above this level, it will get to the test of the 50 EMA at $25.65. A move above the 50 EMA will push silver towards the resistance at $25.85. If silver manages to settle above this level, it will move towards the $26.25 – $26.30 resistance area.

