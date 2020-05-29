Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Gets To New Highs

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Continues Its Upside Move

Silver managed to get above the resistance at $17.50 and gained upside momentum. The move is supported by gold price upside and weaker U.S. dollar.

Gold has managed to settle above $1700 per ounce as the increase in U.S. – China tensions drives demand for safe haven assets.

Gold/silver ratio has firmly settled below 100 and continues to decline. Before the coronavirus crisis, gold/silver ratio was below 90, so a possible return to pre-crisis levels could be very beneficial for silver.

The U.S. dollar continues to lose ground against a broad basket of currencies despite its safe haven status, and the U.S. Dollar Index has already tested the 98 level. Weaker U.S. dollar is bullish for silver as it makes it cheaper for buyers who have other currencies.

In the near term, silver’s price action will heavily depend on the global market reaction to the upcoming news conference of the U.S. President Donald Trump where he is set to unveil new measures against China.

If the markets will be in a bearish mood following the news conference, the precious metal segment may gain additional upside momentum as investors will increase purchases of safe haven assets.

Technical Analysis

Silver managed to get above $17.50 and has good chances to develop significant upside momentum. The recent peak in RSI is yet to be reached, so silver should not have problems with momentum given the right catalysts.

If this upside move continues, the next resistance is located at $18.15. In case silver manages to settle above $18.15, it will gain additional upside momentum and head towards resistance at $19.00.

This level will likely serve as a material obstacle on silver’s way up since it’s the pre-crisis high of 2020. In fact, silver has tried to test the $19.00 level two times this year, and each such attempt failed. The last time silver traded above $19.00 was back in September 2019.

On the support side, silver will continue to get significant support near $17.00. The support at this level was so strong that a move below it may signal a change of a near-term trend for silver.

In case silver gets below $17.00, the next support area is located between pre-crisis levels at $16.50 and the 20 EMA at $16.60.

