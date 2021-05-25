Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Gets Strong Support At $27.50

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Video 25.05.21.

Silver Tries To Gain More Ground

Silver continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $27.75 while the U.S. dollar remained under pressure against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index managed to get below the support at 89.75 and made an attempt to get to the test of the next support level at 89.50. If the U.S. Dollar Index declines below the support at 89.50, it will move towards yearly lows at 89.20 which will be bullish for silver and gold price today.

Meanwhile, gold is slowly moving towards the $1900 level. Gold faced resistance at $1885 in recent trading sessions, and it continues its attempts to settle above this level. If gold manages to get to the test of the $1900 level, silver and other precious metals will get more support.

Gold/silver ratio is currently trying to settle above the 68 level. If this attempt is successful, it will move towards the recent highs at 68.70 which will be bearish for silver.

Technical Analysis

The technical picture for silver has remained unchanged in recent trading sessions. Silver needs to settle above the resistance at $27.75 to continue its upside move. RSI is in the moderate territory and there is plenty of room to gain upside momentum, but silver needs more bullish catalysts.

The next resistance level for silver is located at $28.30. If silver gets above this level, it will move towards the resistance at $28.90. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at $29.30.

On the support side, silver continues to get material support at $27.50. If silver declines below this level, it will move towards the next support level which is located at the 20 EMA at $27.25. In case silver gets below the 20 EMA, it will head towards the next support at $27.00.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

