Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Failed To Get Above Resistance At $24.95

Silver Finds Itself Under Pressure As U.S. Dollar Continues To Rebound

Silver pulled back closer to $24.00 as the U.S. dollar gained ground against a broad basket of currencies while gold corrected from recent highs.

The U.S. Dollar Index continued its rebound, putting pressure on precious metals and other commodities. The U.S. Dollar Index has managed to settle above the resistance at 93.5 and is trying to get above the 94 level.

If the U.S. dollar continues its upside move, silver may experience more pressure since stronger dollar makes it more expensive for buyers who have other currencies. In case the U.S. Dollar Index will be able to get above the 94 level, it will likely head towards the significant resistance at the 20 EMA at 94.90.

Meanwhile, spot gold made an attempt to test the $2000 level but failed to gain more upside momentum and pulled back closer to $1970. At this point, gold is trying to consolidate just below the $2000 level which is a healthy sign for bulls.

However, a continued rebound of the U.S. dollar may put additional pressure on gold and cause a correction which will be also bearish for silver.

Gold/silver ratio is forming a range between 80 and 85 while volatility decreases. Gold/silver ratio did not manage to immediately rebound after the major downside move that happened in July, which is a bullish development for silver.

Technical Analysis

Silver failed to settle above the nearest resistance level at $24.95 and pulled back. The nearest support level at $24.00 has also been tested during today’s trading session.

Volatility may decrease in the upcoming trading sessions, and silver may find itself in a new trading range between support at $24.00 and resistance at $24.95.

However, this scenario is not guaranteed since silver volatility may increase as a result of rapid moves on the U.S. dollar front or a gold price breakout.

In case silver settles below the support level at $24.00, it will head towards the next support at $23.25.

A move above the nearest resistance at $24.95 will open the way to the test of the next resistance level which is located at recent highs at $26.20.

