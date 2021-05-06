Silver Price Daily Forecast – Resistance At $27.50 In Sight

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Video 06.05.21.

Weak Dollar Provides Support To Silver

Silver gained upside momentum and managed to get above the resistance at $27.00 while the U.S. dollar remained under pressure against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index failed to settle above the resistance at the 20 EMA at 91.30 and is testing the support at the 91 level. In case the U.S. Dollar Index declines below this level, it will move towards the support at 90.70 which will be bullish for silver and gold price today. Weaker dollar is bullish for precious metals as it makes them cheaper for buyers who have other currencies.

Gold is currently testing the resistance at the $1800 level. In case gold manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the resistance at $1820 which will be bullish for silver.

Gold/silver ratio managed to get below the 67 level and is trying to settle below 66.50. If gold/silver ratio declines below this level, it will move towards the 66 level which will be bullish for silver.

Technical Analysis

Silver managed to get above the resistance at $27.00 and is trying to gain additional upside momentum. If silver settles above this level, it will move towards the resistance at $27.50. RSI remains in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

A successful test of the resistance at $27.50 will push silver towards the next resistance level at $27.75. If silver gets above the resistance at $27.75, it will head towards the next resistance which is located at $28.30.

On the support side, a move below the $27 level will push silver towards the support at $26.65. In case silver declines below this level, it will head towards the support at $26.30.

A successful test of the support at $26.30 will push silver towards the support which is located at the 20 EMA at $26.15. In case silver manages to settle below this level, it will head towards the next support at the 50 EMA at $25.95.

