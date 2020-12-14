Silver Price Daily Forecast – Range-Bound Trading Continues

FXEmpire.com -

Silver Video 14.12.20.

Silver Tries To Move Higher On Weaker U.S. Dollar

Silver continues to trade near the resistance level at the 50 EMA at $24.15 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index is currently trying to settle below the support at the yearly lows at 90.50. If this attempt is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will gain downside momentum and head towards the 90 level.

Typically, weaker U.S. dollar provides support to precious metals as it makes them cheaper for buyers who have other currencies. However, the dynamics of the U.S. dollar may have limited impact on silver and gold price today as markets are focused on the vaccine rollout in the U.S.

Gold failed to settle above the nearest resistance level at the 20 EMA at $1845 and is moving lower. The nearest support for gold is located at $1815. If gold settles below this support level, it will gain additional downside momentum and quickly get to the test of the $1800 level which will be bearish for silver and other precious metals.

Gold/silver ratio is currently trying to settle below the support at 76.50. If this attempt is successful, gold/silver ratio will have a good chance to get to the test of the major support level at 75.50. A move below the support at 75.50 will be a major development for silver and gold markets as gold/silver ratio will leave the current range between 75.50 and the 50 EMA at 77.40.

Technical Analysis

The technical picture for silver has not changed at all in recent trading sessions. Silver continues to receive strong support between $23.50 and $24.00. It will need to settle below the support at $23.50 to have a chance to develop downside momentum.

In this scenario, it will quickly get to the test of the next support level at $23.30 and may move towards the following support level at $22.90.

On the upside, a move above the 50 EMA will push silver towards the resistance at $24.60. In case silver settles above this level, it will move towards the resistance at $25.00.

