Silver Point Capital Now Owns 3.00% of Denbury (DEN)

Fintel reports that Silver Point Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.50MM shares of Denbury Inc (DEN). This represents 3.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.82MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 60.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.91% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denbury is $114.47. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.91% from its latest reported closing price of $86.78.

The projected annual revenue for Denbury is $1,588MM, a decrease of 6.33%. The projected annual EPS is $8.43, a decrease of 17.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denbury. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 16.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEN is 0.60%, an increase of 41.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 58,255K shares. The put/call ratio of DEN is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,912K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,899K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 2.00% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,991K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Cyrus Capital Partners holds 1,747K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,534K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares, representing a decrease of 102.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 51.89% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 1,429K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 55.45% over the last quarter.

Denbury Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations.

