Silver Mines Limited Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Silver Mines Limited (AU:SVL) has released an update.
Silver Mines Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during the 2024 Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the directors’ remuneration report and the re-election of directors, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. The approval of these resolutions is expected to positively influence the company’s governance and operational capabilities.
