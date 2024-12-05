Silver Mines Limited Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Silver Mines Limited (AU:SVL) has released an update.

Silver Mines Limited (ASX: SVL) has announced a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement regarding a capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the start of normal trading on December 10, 2024, or when the capital raising details are revealed. This move signals potential strategic financial maneuvers that might intrigue investors keeping an eye on the company’s market activities.

