Silver Mines Limited Announces 2024 AGM and Voting Process

October 24, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Silver Mines Limited (AU:SVL) has released an update.

Silver Mines Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26 in Sydney, with shareholders encouraged to lodge proxy votes online. This move aligns with recent changes to the Corporations Act 2001, emphasizing digital communication and engagement through online platforms. Shareholders are advised to update their contact details to ensure they receive future electronic communications.

