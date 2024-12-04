Silver Mines Advances Bowdens Project with New Legislation

Silver Mines Limited (AU:SVL) has released an update.

Silver Mines Limited is set to progress with its Bowdens Silver Project after recent legislative changes in New South Wales. The amendments, now law, enable a clear pathway for reinstating development consent following a court decision that previously set aside the project’s approval. The company is actively collaborating with government departments to advance its Development Application under the new regulations.

