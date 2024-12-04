News & Insights

Stocks

Silver Mines Advances Bowdens Project with New Legislation

December 04, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Silver Mines Limited (AU:SVL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Silver Mines Limited is set to progress with its Bowdens Silver Project after recent legislative changes in New South Wales. The amendments, now law, enable a clear pathway for reinstating development consent following a court decision that previously set aside the project’s approval. The company is actively collaborating with government departments to advance its Development Application under the new regulations.

For further insights into AU:SVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLVMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.